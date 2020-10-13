VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

VEON has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC increased its position in VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,272,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in VEON by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

