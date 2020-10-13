Verasity (VRA) Tops One Day Volume of $774,248.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $774,248.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00547361 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.01441069 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001645 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000605 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023169 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

