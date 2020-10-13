Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verastem by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

