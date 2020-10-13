Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

VCEL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 520,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,530. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $981.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2,170.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 623.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

