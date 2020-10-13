VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) Trading 7.6% Higher

VerifyMe Inc (OTCMKTS:VRME)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.55. 169,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 73,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in VerifyMe Inc (OTCMKTS:VRME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.74% of VerifyMe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed for gaming industry, as well as for anti-counterfeit protection of tags and labels in the apparel industry; and SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products.

