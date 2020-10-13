Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 189,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 17.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP increased its position in Veru by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Veru by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

