VF (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of VF from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised VF from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 lifted their price objective on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after buying an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

