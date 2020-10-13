VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 boosted their target price on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VF by 213.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.