Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

VKTX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

