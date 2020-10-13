Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 55.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.