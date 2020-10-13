Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.67. The stock had a trading volume of 191,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.21 and its 200 day moving average is $190.79. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

