VITE Market Cap Reaches $8.33 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $417,925.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00200429 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,003,081,425 coins and its circulating supply is 470,510,315 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

VITE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

