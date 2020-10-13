Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives €29.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.94 ($35.22).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of VIV stock opened at €24.93 ($29.33) on Thursday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.22.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

