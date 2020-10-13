Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 9,969.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $302,000.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock worth $11,852,810. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. 46,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,268. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,276.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

