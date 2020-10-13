Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires 744 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,741 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

