Vivid Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. 55,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,455. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

