Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,345 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 816,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 302,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

CHWY stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.54 and a beta of -0.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,647,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $12,973,022.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,839 shares of company stock worth $30,339,826. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

