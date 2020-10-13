Vivid Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198,936 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,682.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,461 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,465,000 after purchasing an additional 972,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,229,000.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 500,540 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84.

