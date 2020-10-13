Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 1.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,826,000 after purchasing an additional 310,170 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,780.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

