Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,118. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21.

