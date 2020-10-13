Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $535,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.