Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $340,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $88,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after purchasing an additional 616,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7,365.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 614,548 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.93.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.21. 12,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

