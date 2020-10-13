Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,433,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.19. 27,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

