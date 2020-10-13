Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $528,000 in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 329.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 108,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 3.40. BRP Inc has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

