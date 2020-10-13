Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $589,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $52,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $449,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,703,644 shares of company stock worth $103,029,773 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE SPT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,669. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

