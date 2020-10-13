Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,533,000. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,770,000 after buying an additional 2,460,794 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,102,000 after buying an additional 2,083,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,523,000 after buying an additional 1,521,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,361,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 102,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.