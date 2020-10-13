Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Roth Capital lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 300,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,602. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

