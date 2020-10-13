Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,043 Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 408,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,119,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,154. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -503.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PING. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

