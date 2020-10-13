Vivid Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $235.06. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.77. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $236.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

