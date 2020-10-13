Vivid Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 39,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

