Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,488,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $915,177,000 after buying an additional 636,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $208.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

