Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 130.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.2% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. 266,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

