Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $307.83. 265,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.12 and a fifty-two week high of $309.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

