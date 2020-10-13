Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes $471,000 Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,023 shares of company stock worth $2,850,085. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $253.29. 661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.