Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 4.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,724,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 265,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,042. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

