Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 4.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.00. 196,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.