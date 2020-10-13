Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $266,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $35,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,514,000.

WMG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 488,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.94 million.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

