Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company doesn't have a decent earnings surprise history. The company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions. Near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance are expected to hamper the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing operating expenses (given the banks investment in technology upgrades) makes us apprehensive. Nevertheless, continued growth in loan balance and a strong liquidity position are expected to continue supporting profitability. Also, the company will likely continue to boost shareholder value through efficient capital deployments.”

WAFD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WAFD opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

