Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

