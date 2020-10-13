Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRE. Raymond James cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 87,848 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 631,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,846,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

