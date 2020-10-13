Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 22,269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,261. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26.

