Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires Shares of 17,181 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.51. 125,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

