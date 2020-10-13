Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 17,700 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 147.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 26,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

