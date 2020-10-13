Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 2,609 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CSX by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $1,313,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 140,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

