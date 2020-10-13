Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $206.17. 253,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

