Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 84.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,023 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 394.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 993,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,118,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.