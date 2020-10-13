Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.38. 39,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.11. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

