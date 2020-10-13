Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.86. 1,222,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,390,297. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

