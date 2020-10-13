Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 3.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after buying an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 274,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,161,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $287.43. The stock had a trading volume of 219,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.