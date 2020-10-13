Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 15,154 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,741 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

